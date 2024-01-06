Kerry Away To Limerick In McGrath Cup Round 2

Shane Ryan returns to the nets for Kerry today as they look for a second victory in this year's McGrath Cup.

The All Ireland winner takes the place of Shane Murphy in today's meeting with Limerick in Rathkeale.

Throw in is at 2pm.

The Kingdom began their campaign with a 19 point win over Tipperary on Wednesday.

The team in full is:

1 (GK) Shane Ryan, Rathmore

2 Paul Murphy, Rathmore

3 Jason Foley, Ballydonoghue

4 Dylan Casey, Austin Stacks

5 Brian Ó Beaglaoich, An Ghaeltacht

6 Stefan Okunbor, Na Gaeil

7 Gavin White, Dr Crokes

8 Joe O’Connor, Austin Stacks

9 Seán O’Brien, Beaufort

10 Adrian Spillane, Templenoe

11 Dylan Geaney, Dingle

12 Ronan Buckley, Listry

13 Conor Geaney, Dingle

14 Seán O’Shea, Kenmare

15 Dara Moynihan, Spa

Subs

Seán Coffey, Beaufort

Joey Nagle, Austin Stacks

Damien Bourke, Na Gaeil

Graham O’Sullivan, Dromid Pearses

Stephen O’Brien, Kenmare

Mike Breen, Beaufort

Barry Dan O’Sullivan, Dingle

Keith Evans, Keel

Micheál Burns, Dr Crokes

Darragh Roche, Glenflesk

Killian Spillane, Templenoe

Paudie O Leary, Gneeveguilla