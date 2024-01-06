Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Away To Limerick In McGrath Cup Round 2

Jan 6, 2024 12:21 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Away To Limerick In McGrath Cup Round 2
Shane Ryan returns to the nets for Kerry today as they look for a second victory in this year's McGrath Cup.

The All Ireland winner takes the place of Shane Murphy in today's meeting with Limerick in Rathkeale.

Throw in is at 2pm.

The Kingdom began their campaign with a 19 point win over Tipperary on Wednesday.

The team in full is:

1 (GK) Shane Ryan, Rathmore
2 Paul Murphy, Rathmore
3 Jason Foley, Ballydonoghue
4 Dylan Casey, Austin Stacks
5 Brian Ó Beaglaoich, An Ghaeltacht
6 Stefan Okunbor, Na Gaeil
7 Gavin White, Dr Crokes
8 Joe O’Connor, Austin Stacks
9 Seán O’Brien, Beaufort
10 Adrian Spillane, Templenoe
11 Dylan Geaney, Dingle
12 Ronan Buckley, Listry
13 Conor Geaney, Dingle
14 Seán O’Shea, Kenmare
15 Dara Moynihan, Spa

Subs
Seán Coffey, Beaufort
Joey Nagle, Austin Stacks
Damien Bourke, Na Gaeil
Graham O’Sullivan, Dromid Pearses
Stephen O’Brien, Kenmare
Mike Breen, Beaufort
Barry Dan O’Sullivan, Dingle
Keith Evans, Keel
Micheál Burns, Dr Crokes
Darragh Roche, Glenflesk
Killian Spillane, Templenoe
Paudie O Leary, Gneeveguilla

