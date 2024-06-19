Advertisement
Kerry Aware Of Expectations As They Take On Minor Champions

Jun 19, 2024 13:28 By brendan
Kerry Aware Of Expectations As They Take On Minor Champions
Kerry are just one game away from an Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Final.

The Kingdom minors will take on the reigning All-Ireland Minor Champions, Derry in the semi-final this weekend.

Kerry have a clean bill of health with no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturdays clash.

Radio Kerry's John Drummey asked the Kerry Manager, Wayne Quillinan how the players and the coaching staff manage the expectation from the fans.

The game throws-in at 1.30pm on Saturday in TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar.

