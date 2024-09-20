Kerry at Bray tonight

Kerry FC have an away tie tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom face Bray from 7.45.

Also in the first division, champions Cork City host Finn Harps

UCD face Cobh Ramblers.

Bray Wanderers play Kerry.

And Athlone Town head to Treaty United.

It’s another huge night tonight in the Premier Division.

Shelbourne hold a four-point lead at the top ahead of their game away to Galway United.

Derry City face Shamrock Rovers.

Bohemians host Drogheda United.

St. Pat’s welcome Waterford to Richmond Park.

All games kick off at 7.45.