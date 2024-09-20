Advertisement
Kerry at Bray tonight

Sep 20, 2024 07:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry at Bray tonight
Kerry FC v Cork City in the Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC have an away tie tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom face Bray from 7.45.

Also in the first division, champions Cork City host Finn Harps

UCD face Cobh Ramblers.

Bray Wanderers play Kerry.

And Athlone Town head to Treaty United.

It’s another huge night tonight in the Premier Division.

Shelbourne hold a four-point lead at the top ahead of their game away to Galway United.

Derry City face Shamrock Rovers.

Bohemians host Drogheda United.

St. Pat’s welcome Waterford to Richmond Park.

All games kick off at 7.45.

