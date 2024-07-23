Keane’s Jewellers to sponsor Kilcummin

Keane’s Jewellers have come on board as the sponsors of the new Kilcummin GAA Club training jerseys.

Susan Moriarty, manager of the Killarney branch on High Street, lives in Kilcummin and she said she is happy to be able to support her local club in its endeavours.

“We are very happy to be in a position to sponsor Kilcummin and we wish them the very best of luck in all competitions for the coming season,” she said.

Kilcummin GAA Club was founded in 1910 and it has grown in size and stature.

Club facilities now include three pitches, a state-of-the-art gym and a walking track.

The senior men’s team are competing at intermediate level while the senior ladies are competing at junior level in Kerry.

The club has a vibrant underage structure with teams for boys and girls in all age groups from under six to under 16.