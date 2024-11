KDL weekly fixtures

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE KDL LEAGUE FIXTURES

FRIDAY 2GTH NOVEMBER 2024

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION THREE

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

7-15PM CASTLEGREGORY B Vs LISARD WANDERERS MOUNTHAWK PARK

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER B

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

8PM KILLARNEY CELTIC B Vs MAINEBANK FC CELTIC PARK

7-15PM CAMP UNITED Vs AC ATHLETIC MOUNTHAWK PARK

SATURDAY 30TH NOVEMBER 2024

MFA INTERLEAGUE MU18

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

1-30PM KERRY DL Vs LIMERICK DL MOUNTHAWK PARK MARK GRIFFIN

LINESMAN DARREN O'RORKE

LINESMAN TOM SHEEHY

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION TWO

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

7-30PM BALLYHEIGUE B Vs CASTLEMAINE FC ARDFERT ASTRO TOM SULLIVAN

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE MU17 NORTH

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

6-15PM CASTLEISLAND B Vs ST.BRENDANS PARK GEORGIE O'CALLAGHAN ASTRO MARK GRIFFIN

4PM STRAND ROAD FC Vs LISTOWEL CELTIC MOUNTHAWK PARK DARREN O'ROURKE

5PM BALLYHEIGUE FC Vs FERRY RANGERS ARDFERT ASTRO TOM SHEEHY

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE MU17 PREMIER

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

5-30PM KILLORGLIN AFC Vs MASTERGEEHA FC DRAGONS DEN

2PM TRALEE DYNAMOS Vs KILLARNEY ATHLETIC CAHERMONEEN

4pm CASTLEISLAND AFC Vs KILLARNEY CELTIC GEORGIE O'CALLAGHAN ASTRO

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE MU17 SOUTH

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

2-30pm KILLARNEY ATHLETIC B Vs INTER KENMARE WOODLAWN

2-30PM MASTERGEEHA B Vs MEK GALAXY KILBREAN PARK

SUNDAY 1ST DECEMBER 2024

FAI JUNIOR CUP

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

2PM KILLARNEY ATHLETIC Vs CLONMULLION AFC WOODLAWN A.MORRISSON

2PM FAIRVIEW RANGERS Vs BALLYHEIGUE AFC

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE PREMIER A

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

FTBC CLASSIC FC Vs MASTERGEEHA FC MOUNTHAWK PARK

11-30AM CASTLEISLAND AFC Vs TRALEE DYNAMOS GEORGIE O'CALLAGHAN ASTRO

11-30AM KILLORGLIN A Vs KILLARNEY CELTIC A DRAGONS DEN

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION ONE

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

TBC KILLARNEY ATHLETIC B Vs BALLYHAR DYNAMOS WOODLAWN

11-30AM TRALEE DYNAMOS B Vs FENIT SAMPHIRES CAHERMONEEN

2-30PM ASDEE ROVERS Vs LENAMORE ROVERS ASDEE

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION TWO

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

2PM CASTLEISLAND B Vs KILLORGLIN B GEORGIE O'CALLAGHAN ASTRO

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION THREE

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

11-30AM DINGLE BAY ROVERS Vs IVERAGH B GALLARUS

12NOON MEK GALAXY Vs INTER KENMARE FOSSA

2PM ST.BRENDANS PARK B Vs CS ABBEYDORNEY CHRISTY LEAHY PARK

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE DIVISION FOUR

KICKOFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

TBC ATLETICO ARDFERT Vs STRAND ROAD FC B ARDFERT ASTRO

3PM TRALEE BAY WANDERERS Vs MASTERGEEHA B MOUNTHAWK PARK

4-30PM KILLORGLIN C Vs MAINEBANK B DRAGONS DEN

11-30AM KILLARNEY ATHLETIC C Vs FENIT B WOODLAWN

2PM LISTOWEL CELTIC B Vs LENAMORE B PAT KENNEDY PARK

CHARLEVILLE CHEESE WU17 PREMIER

KICK OFF MATCH VENUE REFEREE

TBC KILLARNEY CELTIC Vs IVERAGH UNITED CELTIC PARK

TBC INTER KENMARE Vs LISTOWEL CELTIC KENMARE ASTRO