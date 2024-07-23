JulyFest at the Killarney Races a huge success

JulyFest at Killarney Races delivered a fun-filled programme, fantastic crowds, spectacular views, top-class racing and an atmosphere that was not to be missed!

Monday kicked off the festival with lots of locals arriving at the track. Father and son Aidan and Joseph O’Brien were rewarded for the trip to Killarney, training four of the seven winners on the card for their independent training establishments. Another family affair also graced the winners’ enclosure when jockey Andrew Slattery rode Independent Expert to victory for his Father Andy Slattery Snr who trained the winner of the Torc Mountain Handicap. In the trainer’s post-race interview, Slattery suggested her next outing could be at the Galway Races “She is fit and well now and tomorrow morning I’ll enter her in a Galway festival handicap on the Tuesday. If she gets in, we’ll take our chances and if you’re not in you can’t win!”

Tuesday evening offered a good evening for punters with five of the seven races won by favourites, leaving the bookmakers licking their wounds on Ross Road. With a good spread of winners from all the top yards represented and a double on the card for Meath trainer Gordon Elliott who saddled the last two winners on the card.

Wednesday featured a lively family day programme that all the kids enjoyed, with face painting, games and a colouring competition. Adding to the fun, a visit from eight Roses from the International Rose of Tralee festival attended with their escorts to soak up the excitement of the festival. Jockey Wayne Lordan and Trainer Aidan O’Brien, enjoyed a double on the card including the feature race the Cairn Rouge Stakes of €50,000 when Greenfinch galloped her rivals into submission to land the listed contest in which the Justify filly was sent to post 3/1 joint-favourite.

On Thursday, jump racing took center stage to a packed crowd of racegoers with Frankie Foster from Raceday in attendance meeting and mingling with the crowd and sharing content live on his influential social media channels. Top jockey Rachael Blackmore got the upper hand on Red Glory winning the KPH Construction Handicap Hurdle for trainer Henry de Bromhead in fine style, at 4/1 joint favourite.

Last but by no means least, the final day of JulyFest was an extraordinary day, both on and off the track. Ladies and gents from all across the country arrived in style to take part in the Lee Strand Best Dressed fashion event. Celebrity judges Jake Carter and Karen Byrne had a tough challenge whittling down their final sections in each competition.

Carly Murphy from Kenmare, was the lucky lady who claimed the much-coveted Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady title. The winning look was a stunning white suit from Phoenix V which she had purchased for her son’s christening, paired with a beautiful headpiece from Kerry designer Carol Kennelly. Carly complemented the chic look with a gold bag and Valentino shoes that her husband bought her a few years back as a birthday present.

Delighted with her win and array of prizes including a specially commissioned crystal vase and a trip to Paris for two, Carly commented, “It’s all a bit surreal. I have never won anything and today has been so lovely. All the ladies, Lee Strand and Killarney Races have been wonderful, there is such a sense of community here. Winning has given me such a confidence boost after having two small children. I can’t believe it, I am over the moon”

In the gent’s category Sean O'Leary from Killarney came out on top with his winning look after carefully putting together some classic pieces from his wardrobe showcasing sustainability and style in spades. His prize included a specially commissioned crystal decanter and a trip for two to the city of Milan.

Jack Kennedy is Kerry’s first ever Champion Jockey. To celebrate his achievements, he was presented with a framed token of his racing highlights by The Killarney Racegoers Club. Back on the track the exciting thrills and spills of jump racing captivated patrons. ‘Wudya’ was a popular winner on the card in the hands of Kennedy for trainer Gordon Elliott in the Europe Hotel & Resort Mares Maiden Hurdle. It was also his first ride back in over two-months as he returned from injury, much to the delight of the crowd.

Killarney Races has two more wonderful festivals to look ahead to in August running from Thursday 22nd to Saturday 24th inclusive and for the final race meeting in October on the 7th and 7th. If you’re looking for a proper day out then look no further all details at KillarneyRaces.ie and on social media.