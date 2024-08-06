Jubilant scenes as All Ireland champions return home

The Kerry team bus makes it way through the Glebe Car Park in Killarney during Kerry LGFA’s homecoming celebrations. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry captain Niamh Carmody with the Brendan Martin cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
There were jubilant scenes as Kerry's TG4 Ladies All Ireland football championship winning squad returned home last night.
A huge turnout for All-Ireland Champions in Killarney. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
The Kingdom panel brought the Brendan Martin cup back to the county after a 31 year drought.
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh lifts the Brendan Martin cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Anna Galvin lifts the Brendan Martin cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry captain Niamh Carmody addressed the crowd in Killarney
At the homecoming Kerry forward Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh spoke of an emotional rollercoaster
Aoife Dillane lifts the Brendan Martin cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Danielle O’Leary lifts the Brendan Martin Cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry joint manager Darragh Long wouldn't reveal if they were staying on for 2025
Tonight will see the celebrations continue at the home of Kerry captain Niamh Carmody as she and the victorious Kerry team go to both St. Senans and Finuge.
The team will be in St. Senans GAA, Mountcoal from 6. Eircode V31 WF86.
The team will then travel to McCarthy’s Bar in Finuge.