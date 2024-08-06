Advertisement
Sport

Jubilant scenes as All Ireland champions return home

Aug 6, 2024 08:21 By radiokerrysport
Jubilant scenes as All Ireland champions return home
Kerry supporters pack the Glebe Car Park in Killarney to welcome home the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Ladies Champions. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

The Kerry team bus makes it way through the Glebe Car Park in Killarney during Kerry LGFA’s homecoming celebrations. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Advertisement
Kerry captain Niamh Carmody with the Brendan Martin cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

There were jubilant scenes as Kerry's TG4 Ladies All Ireland football championship winning squad returned home last night.

Advertisement
The Kerry team bus makes it way through the Glebe Car Park in Killarney during Kerry LGFA’s homecoming celebrations. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

A huge turnout for All-Ireland Champions in Killarney. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Advertisement

The Kingdom panel brought the Brendan Martin cup back to the county after a 31 year drought.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh lifts the Brendan Martin cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Advertisement

Anna Galvin lifts the Brendan Martin cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Kerry captain Niamh Carmody addressed the crowd in Killarney

Advertisement

At the homecoming Kerry forward Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh spoke of an emotional rollercoaster

Aoife Dillane lifts the Brendan Martin cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Danielle O’Leary lifts the Brendan Martin Cup during Kerry LGFA’s All-Ireland Championship homecoming. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long wouldn't reveal if they were staying on for 2025

Tonight will see the celebrations continue at the home of Kerry captain Niamh Carmody as she and the victorious Kerry team go to both St. Senans and Finuge.

The team will be in St. Senans GAA, Mountcoal from 6. Eircode V31 WF86.

The team will then travel to McCarthy’s Bar in Finuge.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Win for Kerry
Sport

Win for Kerry

Aug 6, 2024 08:11
Advertisement
Valentia regatta results
Graham ratified as Leitrim football manager
Advertisement

Recommended

Valentia regatta results
Win for Kerry
Sport

Win for Kerry

Aug 6, 2024 08:11
Almost 9% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry in July
Growing trend of unauthorised bollards on public streets to claim parking spaces in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus