Jubilant scenes as All Ireland champions return home

There were jubilant scenes as Kerry's TG4 Ladies All Ireland football championship winning squad returned home last night.

The Kingdom panel brought the Brendan Martin cup back to the county after a 31 year drought.

Kerry captain Niamh Carmody addressed the crowd in Killarney

At the homecoming Kerry forward Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh spoke of an emotional rollercoaster

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long wouldn't reveal if they were staying on for 2025

Tonight will see the celebrations continue at the home of Kerry captain Niamh Carmody as she and the victorious Kerry team go to both St. Senans and Finuge.

The team will be in St. Senans GAA, Mountcoal from 6. Eircode V31 WF86.

The team will then travel to McCarthy’s Bar in Finuge.