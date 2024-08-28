John P O'Brien wins Presidents Cup in Tralee

Tralee Golf Club on Sunday evening. Winner of the Presidents Cup John P O’ Brien accepts the cup from Barry Murphy President of the Tralee Golf Club. L to r: Barry Murphy (President Tralee Golf Club), John P O’Brien and Tom O’Driscoll (Club Captain) Pictured :

Seated l to r: Jim O’Donovan, Gene O’Donnell, John Sullivan, Tom O’Driscoll (Club Captain), John O’Brien, Barry Murphy (Club President), Oscar Morrison and Brian Breen. Back l to r: Sean Reidy, Mick Walsh, Stephen Murphy, Billy Naughton, Barry Moynihan, Padraig Teahan, Gerard O’Sullivan, Graham Spring, Lachlann J Morrisson, Paddy Falvey, Ross Higgins and Kevin Rolls .

Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .