James Sugrue: "No news at all" on transfers

Kerry FC coach James Sugrue has said that there is "no news at all" regarding transfers.

The League Of Ireland summer window opened today and will remain open until July 28th.

Sugrue also said that Kevin Williams' one-match suspension opens the door for another player to stand up.



Advertisement

=======

It’s been a busy day on the domestic transfer market.

Bohemians have signed Leigh Kavanagh on a multi-year deal from Brighton, with the 20-year old centre-back committing to a multi-year deal.

Advertisement

Sligo Rovers have made the loan signing of Ollie Denham from Cardiff City a permanent one.

St. Pat’s have acquired Al-Amin Kazeem on a multi-year deal from Colchester, after the left back spent the first portion of this season on loan at Galway United.

Dundalk have signed defender Bobby Faulkner on loan from Doncaster, as well as the permanent capture of Jad Hakiki from Shelbourne.