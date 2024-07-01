Advertisement
Sport

James Sugrue: "No news at all" on transfers

Jul 1, 2024 16:51 By radiokerrysport
James Sugrue: "No news at all" on transfers
Share this article

Kerry FC coach James Sugrue has said that there is "no news at all" regarding transfers.

The League Of Ireland summer window opened today and will remain open until July 28th.

Sugrue also said that Kevin Williams' one-match suspension opens the door for another player to stand up.

Advertisement

=======

It’s been a busy day on the domestic transfer market.

Bohemians have signed Leigh Kavanagh on a multi-year deal from Brighton, with the 20-year old centre-back committing to a multi-year deal.

Advertisement

Sligo Rovers have made the loan signing of Ollie Denham from Cardiff City a permanent one.

St. Pat’s have acquired Al-Amin Kazeem on a multi-year deal from Colchester, after the left back spent the first portion of this season on loan at Galway United.

Dundalk have signed defender Bobby Faulkner on loan from Doncaster, as well as the permanent capture of Jad Hakiki from Shelbourne.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Girmay wins today’s stage of Tour de France
Advertisement
Alcaraz into second round
England goalkeeper joins PSG
Advertisement

Recommended

Alcaraz into second round
England goalkeeper joins PSG
Girmay wins today’s stage of Tour de France
Uncertainty for Kerry Aer Lingus passengers "upsetting and distressing" according to travel agent
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus