It's day 2 of Killarney Races

Day two of the August festival at Killarney gets underway at 25-to-5.

The Kellihers Toyota Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap is the main event.

That 1 mile 6 furlong contest goes to post at 7.12.

Advertisement

Also on the card is the Irish EBF Vincent O´Brien Ruby Stakes, over 1 mile and at 5.42.

The going at Killarney is good to yielding.

Winners last night:

Advertisement

4.33 Teriferma 14/1

5.06 Miss Fourie 17/2

Advertisement

5.36 Just For Love 9/1

6.06 Nt Field Minnesota 12/1

Advertisement

6.36 Meehall 7/1

7.06 King Ferdinand 15/1

Advertisement

7.36 Dutch Schultz 4/1f

8.06 Walk On The Beach 9/2