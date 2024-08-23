It's day 2 of Killarney Races

Day two of the August festival at Killarney gets underway at 25-to-5.
The Kellihers Toyota Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap is the main event.
That 1 mile 6 furlong contest goes to post at 7.12.
Also on the card is the Irish EBF Vincent O´Brien Ruby Stakes, over 1 mile and at 5.42.
The going at Killarney is good to yielding.
Winners last night:
22-8-2024 Aisling Moriarty, Donnacha O'Sullivan and Oonagh McCarthy from Beaufort pictured at Killarney Races opening day of the August Festival on Thursday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle
4.33 Teriferma 14/1
5.06 Miss Fourie 17/2
22-8-2024 Staff at Moriarty's The Gap of Dunloe, from left, John O'Brien, Janelle Moriarty, Julie Healy, Rose O'Brien, Julie Foley, Sheila Moriarty, Eileen O'Sullivan, Fiona O'Leary and Mary Taylor pictured celebrating 60 years in business at Killarney Races opening day of the August Festival on Thursday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle
5.36 Just For Love 9/1
6.06 Nt Field Minnesota 12/1
22-8-2024 101 years old Evelyn Madden and her great great grandaughter Kiya O'Sullivan (9) from Clonakilty pictured at Killarney Races opening day of the August Festival on Thursday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle
6.36 Meehall 7/1
7.06 King Ferdinand 15/1
22-8-2024 Killarney punters, Danny Buckley, Denis Cronin and John Kelly pictured at Killarney Races opening day of the August Festival on Thursday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle
7.36 Dutch Schultz 4/1f
8.06 Walk On The Beach 9/2
22-8-2024 at Killarney Races opening day of the August Festival on Thursday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle
22-8-2024 Gerard Coughlan, Karl Mc Cay and Conor O'Mahoney from Killarney pictured at Killarney Races opening day of the August Festival on Thursday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle
22-8-2024 Aisling Molloy, owners of 'Miss Fourie' pictured receiving her trophy from sponsors Tadhg Gallivan and Denis Murphy after winning the GMIB Handicap Hurdle. at Killarney Races opening day of the August Festival on Thursday. Also included are staff from GMIB, Vince Casey and Terence Mulcahy from Killarney Racecourse and trainer Peter Fahey.
Photo: Don MacMonagle
