Irish St Leger winner Clonbrien makes history at treaty track

History was made at Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night as Clonbrien Treaty became the first dog in over 50 years to win back-to-back WillWeGo.com Irish St Legers.

Trained by Graham Holland, this son of Pestana – Clonbrien Millie made all over the 550 yards trip by producing his absolute best in a time of 29.28, the fastest ever time in an Irish St Leger final.

Treaty, as he is known at home, went on to win by a length and a half to the Garry Dempsey trained Miami King who ran the race of his life to finish second. Barefoot On Fire was third for trainer Paul Hennessy.

Advertisement

It will go down as one of the best Irish St Leger finals of all time with this title being Treaty’s 4th classic win, a wonderful achievement.

Track Record

Fifteen minutes after his huge success the track record was broken for the 600 yards trip by the Pat Buckley trained Ower Cracker who recorded a blistering time of 32.04. There was a brilliant supporting card on offer with the 2023 Irish Derby champion The Other Kobe winning in 28.18 for the 525 yards.

Advertisement

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “Wow. I have run out of superlatives for Clonbrien Treaty. To win back-to-back titles is an astounding achievement but to win it in the fastest ever time recorded is the icing on top. Congratulations to trainer Graham Holland, owners James & Muireann Murphy and all the connections. It was a special night at Limerick. Massive thanks to our sponsors WillWeGo.com.”