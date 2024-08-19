Advertisement
Sport

Irish St Leger winner Clonbrien makes history at treaty track

Aug 19, 2024 16:25 By radiokerrysport
Irish St Leger winner Clonbrien makes history at treaty track
WillWeGo.com Irish St Leger Final R8 Ray Quinn presnts Jim and Kate Murphy whose Dog Clonbrien Treaty won the WillWeGo.com Irish St Leger Final R8 at Limerick Greyhound Stadium Picture Brendan Gleeson
Share this article

History was made at Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night as Clonbrien Treaty became the first dog in over 50 years to win back-to-back WillWeGo.com Irish St Legers.

Trained by Graham Holland, this son of Pestana – Clonbrien Millie made all over the 550 yards trip by producing his absolute best in a time of 29.28, the fastest ever time in an Irish St Leger final.

Treaty, as he is known at home, went on to win by a length and a half to the Garry Dempsey trained Miami King who ran the race of his life to finish second. Barefoot On Fire was third for trainer Paul Hennessy.

Advertisement

It will go down as one of the best Irish St Leger finals of all time with this title being Treaty’s 4th classic win, a wonderful achievement.

Track Record

Fifteen minutes after his huge success the track record was broken for the 600 yards trip by the Pat Buckley trained Ower Cracker who recorded a blistering time of 32.04. There was a brilliant supporting card on offer with the 2023 Irish Derby champion The Other Kobe winning in 28.18 for the 525 yards.

Advertisement

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “Wow. I have run out of superlatives for Clonbrien Treaty. To win back-to-back titles is an astounding achievement but to win it in the fastest ever time recorded is the icing on top. Congratulations to trainer Graham Holland, owners James & Muireann Murphy and all the connections. It was a special night at Limerick. Massive thanks to our sponsors WillWeGo.com.”

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Racing News
Advertisement
Callaway Knegare fastest heat winner in TIME Juvenile Derby
Henry leaves role as France U21 manager
Advertisement

Recommended

Henry leaves role as France U21 manager
Kerry County Council to host civic reception for international Rose centres
Taoiseach officially opens Listowel bypass
Driver walks away uninjured after car goes over cliff in South Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus