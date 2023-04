Irish Rally driver Craig Breen has died after a crash during a practice event.

The 33-year-old Waterford man had been preparing for next week's Croatia Rally.

His team, Hyundai Motorsport, has expressed its deepest condolences to Craig's family.

Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the crash.

Breen's former co-driver was Killarney's Paul Nagle, who retired from the sport in October.