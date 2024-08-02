Irish Olympics review/preview

Jack Marley became the latest Irish boxer to exit the Olympic Games last night.

The Sallynoggin heavyweight lost his quarter-final to Davlat Boltaev of Tajikistan by split decision.

Earlier in the evening, Irish head coach Zaur Antia described the decision that went against Daina Moorehouse a disgrace.

The Bray fighter lost a contentious split decision to France flyweight Wassila Lkhadiri.

=====

The IOC last night condemned the abuse suffered by two female boxers competing in Paris.

They say the decision to disqualify Lin Yu-Ting and Imane Khelif from last year’s World Championships was arbitrary, and lacked due process.

Lin is in featherweight last-16 action this afternoon.

Following her into the ring will be Michaela Walsh, who takes on Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva.

=====

It could be a very profitable morning for Irish rowing, with three crews in different finals.

Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney take to the water at 10.30 in the final of the Men’s Pair.

Just over half-an-hour later, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will look to retain their Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls gold.

And Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen compete in the Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls final just after 11.20.

======

It’s take-3 for the medal race in the Men’s Skiff this lunchtime.

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove saw the race abandoned twice yesterday, and a fourth place finish today will guarantee them a medal.

Staying in Marseille, Finn Lynch has races 3 and 4 in the Men’s Dinghy, with Eve McMahon competing in three races in the Women’s equivalent.

=====

The athletics gets underway in earnest this morning, with Cathal Doyle, Luke McCann and Andrew Coscoran going in consecutive heats in the 15-hundred metres.

This evening, the Irish team - minus Rhasidat Adeleke - go in heat-2 of the 4-by-400 mixed relay

Heat 2 of the women’s 5000-metres, features Jodie McCann.

And Eric Favors competes in the qualifying for the Men’s Shot Put.

====

There’s a 1 o’clock start to the Team Showjumping final, with Ireland having qualified in sixth.

=====

Shane Lowry tees off his second round of the Men’s Golf from level par at quarter-to-9 this morning.

Rory McIlroy goes out just after 11 from 3-under, five off the lead of Hideki Matsuyama.

=====

In the pool, Ellen Walshe is in heat-5 this morning of swimming’s 200-metre individual medley.

====

Liam Jegou, Noel Hendrick and Madison Corcoran return to the white water arena today for their respective Kayak time trials.

====

Ireland’s men’s hockey side will look to end a disappointing campaign on a high when they play New Zealand.