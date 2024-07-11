Irish Manager To Meet The Media Today

New Republic of Ireland men’s manager Heimir Hallgrimsson will meet the media for the first time today.

He was appointed yesterday, ending a 231-day search for Stephen Kenny’s successor.

However, it’s the FAI representatives who are likely to face the toughest questions, particularly around the process that led to the Icelander’s appointment.

Shelbourne and Derry City both face opposition from Gibraltar this evening in the Conference League qualifiers.

Derry have made the trip to the Rock for their first leg with Bruno’s Magpies - kick-off there is at 5pm.

And Shels welcome St. Joseph’s to Tolka Park, where there’s a 7.45 start.

Colombia booked their place in the Copa America final with a 1-0 win over Uruguay.

They'll now face Argentina in the decider.