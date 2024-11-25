Ireland's King wins Women's Breakthrough Player of the Year award

Erin King claimed the Women's Breakthrough Player of the Year award at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco last night.

The 21-year-old came into the Ireland team earlier this year and scored two tries in the win over New Zealand in September.

Her teammate, Aoife Wafer, was named in the Women's Team of the Year.

Advertisement

Four Irish players were named in the Men's Team of the Year.

Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson Park, James Lowe and Tadhg Beirne were all included in the selection.

Doris was also nominated for Player of the Year which went to South Africa's Pieter Steph du Toit.