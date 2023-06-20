Ireland's 1st Points For Euro 2024

Second half goals from Mikey Johnston,Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah helped ease the pressure on Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny last night.

Ireland beat Gibraltar 3-nil at the Aviva to pick up their first points in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Ferguson says it was a difficult night, with the hosts held scoreless in the opening half.

Next up for Ireland is a trip to Paris in September.

France maintained their one-hundred per cent start to Group B with a 1-nil win at home to ten-man Greece.

Kylian Mbappé’s second half penalty proved the only goal of the game.

Northern Ireland succumbed to another narrow defeat in Group H, conceding two-minutes from time in a 1-nil loss at home to Kazakhstan.

Pressure’s mounting on Wales boss Rob Page - they were reduced to ten men for the second time in a week en route to a 2-nil loss in Turkey.

While Bukayo Saka netted a hat-trick as England thrashed North Macedonia 7-nil at Old Trafford in Group C.

Scotland will look to preserve their 100 per cent start to Group A this evening.

Steve Clarke’s side welcome Georgia to Hampden Park tonight.

Elsewhere in that group Norway face Cyprus.

The Kuwait FA has rejected claims one of their players racially abused an Irish player during yesterday's friendly in Austria.

Ireland were leading 3-nil in the second-half when the game was abandoned, after an alleged racist remark towards a member of the Irish squad.

In a statement last night, Kuwait said the game was stopped due to 'excessive roughness and tension' between the players.

Four League of Ireland clubs will learn how their European campaigns will begin today.

Shamrock Rovers are seeded for the first qualifying round draw of the Champions League.

Dundalk are seeded for today’s first qualifying round draw in the Conference League, but Derry City and St. Pat’s are both unseeded.