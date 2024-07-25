Advertisement
Sport

Ireland v New Zealand Today In Paris

Jul 25, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Ireland v New Zealand Today In Paris
Ireland will look to finish top of their group in the men’s rugby Sevens in Paris today.

They face New Zealand at 3.30.

Ireland are already guaranteed a quarter-final spot courtesy of wins yesterday over Japan and South Africa.

They'll play the eighth seeds if they top Group A, but could face France or Fiji if they finish as runners-up.

****
The Women's football tournament kicks off today - among the matches Tokyo gold medallists Canada kick off their campaign against New Zealand at 4pm, while the USA, who have won 4 of the last 7 gold medals, begin their campaign against Zambia at 8pm

Advertisement
