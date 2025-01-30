Ireland To Name Team To Face England Today

Sam Prendergast is expected to be picked at out-half for Ireland's Six Nations opener against England when Simon Easterby reveals his team this afternoon.

Jack Crowley had started the first nine Test matches after Johnny Sexton's retirement before Prendergast was picked for the last two games in November.

Either Bundee Aki or Robbie Henshaw will be picked to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre, with Hugo Keenan in line to return at full-back.

The other major selection call is in the back-row, with Ryan Baird potentially starting at blindside flanker, which would mean a switch to lock for Munster captain Tadhg Beirne.

Ireland set out on their under-20 Six Nations campaign tonight.

They welcome the defending champions England to Virgin Media Park in Cork, where kick-off is at a quarter-to-eight.

Connacht's Eanna McCarthy will captain the home side.