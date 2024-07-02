Ireland head coach Weldon names squad for Uganda series

Ireland women’s head coach, Kerry's James Weldon, has recalled the experienced duo of Claire Melia and Michelle Clarke to a 12-strong squad for their upcoming friendly series against Uganda in Germany.

Enya Maguire also returns to the fold for the first time since last Autumn’s friendly series win against Austria. Maguire has been busy this summer, featuring in all of Ireland's FIBA 3x3 Women's World Series stops to date. Elsewhere, Sarah Hickey misses out due to her participation in the FIBA U20 Women's Youth EuroBasket squad, while captain Edel Thornton is continuing her rehabilitation from injury.

Abigail Rafferty (Ulster University), Amy Dooley (The Address UCC Glanmire) and Alex Mulligan (Ulster University) retain their places after making their respective debuts in February.

James Weldon’s side will play two games against the 58th ranked side in the world in Keltern Dietlingen, near Karlsruhe on Sunday, July 21st and Monday, July 22nd as they build towards their next FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 qualifying window in November.

Looking ahead to the games, Weldon said: “Travelling to play a team of Uganda’s quality is a great test for this group and another important opportunity for the players to grow and develop before our next competitive games in November. They (Uganda) reached the quarter-finals of the most recent FIBA AfroBasket and possess some really dangerous players, so I am really looking forward to seeing how we adapt to the challenges that will be thrown our way.”

Ireland Squad:

Enya Maguire (Unattached), Annalise Murphy (The Address UCC Glanmire), Sorcha Tiernan (FloMAX Liffey Celtics), Lauryn Homan (Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell), Kate Hickey (SETU Waterford Wildcats), Mimi Clarke (Pyrobel Killester), Bridget Herlihy (Ensio Lugo, Spain), Áine O’Connor (FloMAX Liffey Celtics), Claire Melia (Uni Ferrol, Spain), Abigail Rafferty (Ulster University), Amy Dooley, (The Address UCC Glanmire), Alex Mulligan (Ulster University)

Fixtures:

• Ireland v Uganda, Sunday, July 21st Time: 5pm, Venue: Keltern Dietlingen, Germany

• Ireland v Uganda, Monday, July 22nd, 2024 Time: 4pm, Venue: Keltern Dietlingen, Germany