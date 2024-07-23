Ireland head coach Mark Keenan announces 17-man extended squad for Denmark series

Ireland men’s head coach Mark Keenan has named an extended squad of 17 players, including two potential debutantes, ahead of the upcoming two-game friendly series with Denmark at the National Basketball Arena on Friday, August 2nd and Saturday, August 3rd.

Maigh Cuilinn’s James Connaire and UCC Demons James Hannigan were both part of the extended squad for Ireland’s FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European pre-qualifiers against Kosovo and Switzerland in February – and now look to see the court for the first time at senior international level.

Keenan will rotate his squad of 12 players for the back-to-back games, which will be broadcast on basketballireland.tv, in order to prepare for November’s next competitive window, which sees Ireland host Azerbaijan and Kosovo at the National Basketball Arena.

There are call-ups for Aidan Harris, who recently announced his intention to play for hometown club Abbey Seals Dublin Lions and Neal Quinn, the 7’1” centre who will be playing his club basketball in France for the 2024/25 season. Both players missed out on the previous window due to college commitments in the USA. Jordan Blount is back in the fold after representing Ireland at the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup, while Aidan Quinn returns to an Ireland squad for the first time since February.

In total 9 of the 12 players who featured in Ireland’s 64-60 win over Guatemala and 92-91 defeat to Armenia in the Los Angeles International Basketball Cup in June are part of the extended squad.

“I’m very happy with the level of intensity and strength I’ve found in the group in our first sessions together,” said head coach Mark Keenan. “We’re really looking forward to this challenge against Denmark, who are a really top-quality team and have produced some excellent results in their qualifying campaigns in the last couple of years. There is obviously the Irish connection there as well with Michael Bree as their assistant coach, so it’s going to be an exciting couple of days for us in Dublin,” he added.

The fixtures are part of two double headers with the Irish senior women’s team, who play Denmark and the Netherlands prior to the men’s games on Friday, August 2nd and Saturday, August 3rd.

Tickets are available for all games here.

Ireland’s 17-man squad:

Sean Flood (Den Hedler, Netherlands), Taiwo Badmus (Valur, Iceland), Sam Alajiki (Oral Roberts University, USA), John Carroll (EJ Sligo All-Stars), Adrian O’Sullivan (Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU), Aidan Harris (Abbey Seals Dublin Lions), Neal Quinn (Aix Maurienne, France), Aidan Quinn, Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), Sean Jenkins, James Gormley (Griffith College Éanna), James Hannigan, David Lehane (UCC Demons), Matt Treacy (Gold Coast Wallabies, Switzerland), James Connaire (Maigh Cuilinn), Jordan Blount (Flexachem KCYMS), James Beckom (PSA Sant’Antimo, Italy).