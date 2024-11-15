Ireland defeat Finland

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has hailed Caoimhin Kelleher following his man-of-the-match performance against Finland last night.

The Liverpool goalkeeper saved a second-half penalty, and the rebound, as Ireland picked up a 1-nil win at the Aviva Stadium.

Evan Ferguson's goal late in the first half ensured that Ireland will finish third in their group, and they'll now head into a promotion/relegation playoff against a League C team next year.

Hallgrimsson says Kelleher played a big part in helping to secure the victory

Interim England boss Lee Carsley insists captain Harry Kane had no issues with being left out of the side for their 3-nil win over Greece.

Goals from Ollie Watkins, who started up front, debutant Curtis Jones and an own goal secured them the victory in Athens.

England will be promoted to League A if they beat Ireland at Wembley on Sunday.