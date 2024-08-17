Ipswich beaten by Liverpool

Ipswich's first game back in the Premier League has ended in a 2-nil defeat to Liverpool at Portman Road.

But it's a winning start for the Merseysiders under new manager Arne Slot.

Southampton, who are also making their return to the top-flight, have a trip to Newcastle.

Brighton's Fabian Hurzeler is making history as the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history - the 31-year-old's side are at Everton.

Last season's runners-up Arsenal are hosting Wolves, while Nottingham Forest are taking on Bournemouth and West Ham meet Aston Villa in the late kick-off.