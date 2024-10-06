Intermediate honours for Scartaglin

Scartaglin are the Bon Secours Ladies County Intermediate football champions.

The final saw them overcome MKL Gaels 1-14 to 1-10.

MKL Gaels were ahead by 3 points to 2 after 6 minutes. 2 minutes later Caoimhe Evans put a penalty wide for MKL Gaels. 1 minute later Leah Boyle netted for Scartaglin to put them ahead by 1-2 to 0-3. After the first quarter Scartaglin led 1-3 to 4 points. MGL Gaels drew level by the 26th minute at 0-7 to 1-4. After MKL Gaels went a point in front they goaled through

Liath Lenihan to make it 1-8 to 1-4. It was 1-8 to 1-5 at half-time.

Scartaglin had the opening 2 points of the second half to draw level. It was then 1-9 apiece after three quarters of an hour. Scartaglin had the next 3 points through Leah Boyle, Shauna Tangney and Abbie Brosnan, meaning they were ahead by 1-12 to 1-9 with 7 minutes to go. MKL Gaels got the gap back to 2 but almost immediately it was back up to 3. Scartaglin then increased that advantage to 4 and that was the difference at the end.