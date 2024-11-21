Individual All Stars A Sign Of Strong Team Effort

Kerry All Star Kayleigh Cronin says the All Stars are a good sign of the success of the team.

The Crokes full back who was named player of the match in the All Ireland final says the individual awards are a sign of a strong team effort…



Kayleigh Cronin was speaking as she teamed up with AIB to support the GOAL mile.

As part the campaign AIB is offering people who register for the GOAL Mile the chance to win one of the ten €1,000 prizes for their GAA, Camogie, or LGFA club.

To win, people need to register for their GOAL Mile and then enter the AIB GAA GOAL Mile competition at: www.aibgaagoalmile2024.com.