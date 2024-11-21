Advertisement
Individual All Stars A Sign Of Strong Team Effort

Nov 21, 2024 13:48 By brendan
Individual All Stars A Sign Of Strong Team Effort
11 June 2022; Olivia Divilly of Galway in action against Kayleigh Cronin of Kerry during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Group C - Round 1 match between Kerry and Galway at St Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Kerry All Star Kayleigh Cronin says the All Stars are a good sign of the success of the team.

The Crokes full back who was named player of the match in the All Ireland final says the individual awards are a sign of a strong team effort…

Kayleigh Cronin was speaking as she teamed up with AIB to support the GOAL mile.

As part the campaign AIB is offering people who register for the GOAL Mile the chance to win one of the ten €1,000 prizes for their GAA, Camogie, or LGFA club.

To win, people need to register for their GOAL Mile and then enter the AIB GAA GOAL Mile competition at: www.aibgaagoalmile2024.com.

