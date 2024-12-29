Advertisement
Sport

Humphries v Wright the highlight of todays action

Dec 29, 2024 11:54 By radiokerrysport
Humphries v Wright the highlight of todays action
Share this article

Over at PDC World Darts Championship the last 16 gets underway tonight.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries continues his quest for back-to-back titles when he takes on 2 time champion Peter Wright.

While 2021 winner Gerwyn Price has an all-Welsh clash with long time friend Johnny Clayton.

Advertisement

====

Before that the last 32 concludes.

Within the next hour Gary Anderson's conqueror Jeffery De Graff battles Paolo Nebrida at the Alexandra Palace.

Advertisement

While former World Matchplay champion Dimitri van den Bergh faces Callen Rydz in the final game of the afternoon session.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

St Brendan's crowned NK Under 21 Hurling Champions
Advertisement
Abbeyfeale Coursing Day 2 - Updates
Celtic look to extend lead at the top of the SPL this afternoon
Advertisement

Recommended

St Brendan's crowned NK Under 21 Hurling Champions
Abbeyfeale Coursing Day 2 - Updates
Gardaí in Kerry dealing with 18 active missing person cases in the county
Kerry TD’s asked over 1,500 Dáil questions in 2024
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus