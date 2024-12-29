Humphries v Wright the highlight of todays action

Over at PDC World Darts Championship the last 16 gets underway tonight.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries continues his quest for back-to-back titles when he takes on 2 time champion Peter Wright.

While 2021 winner Gerwyn Price has an all-Welsh clash with long time friend Johnny Clayton.

Before that the last 32 concludes.

Within the next hour Gary Anderson's conqueror Jeffery De Graff battles Paolo Nebrida at the Alexandra Palace.

While former World Matchplay champion Dimitri van den Bergh faces Callen Rydz in the final game of the afternoon session.