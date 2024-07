Home favourite Robert McIntyre produced a strong finish to win the Scottish Open for the first time yesterday.

A birdie on the last helped him finish on 18-under-par - one shot clear of Adam Scott.

Rory McIlroy carded a final round of 68 to end the week in a tie for fourth on 14-under.

Seamus Power was three-under.

Ayaka Furue took the title at the Evian Championship in France.

On 19-under-par, the Japanese player finished one stroke clear of Stephanie Kyriacou.