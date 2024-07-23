Hojbjerg departs Tottenham

Pierre Emil-Hojbjerg last night completed a move from Tottenham to Marseille.

The Dane initially joins the French giants on loan, but there is an obligation to make the deal permanent.

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana has become Aston Villa's second-most expensive signing after joining from Everton for a reported 60 million euro.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group insisted on a reduction in stadium rent and a debt waiver before reviving their bid to purchase Bordeaux.

The troubled French club are believed to owe the local government, while rent on the stadium stands at 4-point-7-million euro per year.

Bordeaux’s financial problems mean they’re facing relegation to France’s third tier.