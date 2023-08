Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says Arsenal's momentum from last season will make them a dangerous opponent ahead of tonight's Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Mikel Arteta's side were the nearest challengers to Manchester City in the last title race, but a poor patch of form saw them finish five points behind the champions.

Hodgson knows they'll be trying to go one better this time.



Kick off this evening is at 8pm.