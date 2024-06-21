Advertisement
Sport

Hill back in Belgrade pool this hour for Euros semi-final

Jun 21, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrysport
Hill back in Belgrade pool this hour for Euros semi-final
After winning 50-metre gold last night, Danielle Hill is back in the Belgrade pool this hour for the semi-finals of the European Championship 100-metre backstroke.

Hill qualified fastest for those semis, in which Lottie Cullen will also compete.

Ellie McCartney will be busy this evening, going first in the women’s 200-metre breaststroke final, and then the semi finals of the 200-metre medley.

Jack Cassin will compete in the 200-metre butterfly semi-finals, having been 14th overall in this morning’s heats.

Conor Ferguson goes in the men’s 50-metre backstroke final just before 7.

