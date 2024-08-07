Harrington Looking Forward To Next Chapter

Kellie Harrington is to retire from boxing after clinching back to back gold medals last night.

She beat Yang Wenlu in her boxing final at Roland Garros.

Advertisement

Harrington then announced her retirement from boxing just moment after the famous victory in Roland Garros stadium.

The Dublin native is looking forward to her next stage…

Advertisement

Kilflynn woman Niamh Ball spoke to Jerry osullivan on this mornings Kerry today.

Advertisement

The Kerry boxer won a silver medal at the 2013 European Championships, and believes Kellie Harrington is 100% right to hang up the gloves after last nights gold medal…

Advertisement

Kilflynn boxer Niamh ball, speaking about Kellie Harrington