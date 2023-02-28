Guardiola aims cheeky dig at rivals

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's aimed a cheeky dig at rivals Manchester United about their spending after their League Cup success.

He congratulated Erik ten Hag's side for winning their first trophy in six years, before turning to money matters.

Guardiola's often been annoyed by critics saying City's success has been due to financial power - when United have spent more on players in the last five years.

Advertisement

The Spaniard's been asked if United's improved form makes them Premier League title contenders.