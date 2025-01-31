Goalkeeper Tim-Oliver Heimer signs for Kerry FC

Kerry FC have signed goalkeeper Tim-Oliver Heimer from Finn Harps.

The 30-year-old German shot-stopper, Conor McCarthy’s tenth addition to his first-team squad, played the last 2 seasons in Donegal, making 45 appearances & keeping 13 clean sheets.

He was previously on the books at Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach, mainly playing underage and reserve team soccer.

The club welcomes back Kerry Airport as main sponsor for 2025 as well as Higgins Waste Ltd. as shirt sleeve sponsor for the new campaign.

Kerry FC also welcomes two back-of-jersey sponsors for the 2025 season. STIEBEL ELTRON and TrioTHERM.ie will be proudly displayed on the back of the new Home, Away and Goalkeeper kits for the 2025 season.

KFC press release:

Speaking after his move from Donegal to the Kingdom, Tim-Oliver Heimer told kerryfc.com, “I am very happy to be here, the vision of the manager and the club interested me and I’m excited to be a part of this project!”

Also speaking to kerryfc.com after Tim-Oliver’s signing, First Team Manager Conor McCarthy said “We are delighted to have Tim-Oliver in with us for the new season. We could see from his games against us that he is a top-quality goalkeeper and it’s great to have someone of his calibre in the squad for the season ahead. We’ve got 3 very strong goalkeepers signed up now and all competing in training. I’m looking forward to seeing Tim-Oliver’s addition to the group and I’ve no doubt he will play a key role for us in 2025”