The Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane Under 15 Football Panel enjoyed a successful weekend in London winning the Touch Tournament at Tir Connail Gaels.

The trip was a reward for their success as U13s in 2023 with the coaches and parents securing sponsorship to facilitate the tournament.

Kerry Captain Paudie Clifford met the players before they departed from Kerry Airport.

John Drummey spoke to some of the team, their coach and one of the parents.

GGC U13s To London