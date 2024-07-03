Advertisement
Gleeson names squad for upcoming European qualifiers

Jul 3, 2024 15:01 By radiokerrysport
Gleeson names squad for upcoming European qualifiers
Republic of Ireland women's team manager Eileen Gleeson has named a squad of 26 for the European Championship qualifiers with England and France.

Defender Niamh Fahey returns to the panel, and is joined in the squad by midfielder Denise O'Sullivan and forward Marissa Sheva.

Galway United's 60 times capped midfielder Julie Ann Russell also earns a recall.

Injuries rule out Chloe Mustaki, Tara O'Hanlon, Jamie Finn, Heather Payne and Kyra Carusa (pr: Ciara).

The Girls in Green face England at Carrow Road in Norwich on Friday week before the visit of the French to Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork the following Tuesday.

Captain Katie McCabe is suspended for the game against England.

Over 10 thousand tickets have been sold for the match at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on July 16th.

