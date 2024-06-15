Advertisement
Sport

Germany Thump Scotland In Euro 2024 Opener

Jun 15, 2024 12:28 By radiokerrysport
Germany Thump Scotland In Euro 2024 Opener
Share this article

Scotland were thumped by hosts Germany last night as Julian Nagelsmann side were 5-1 winners in Munich in the opening game of Euro 2024.

Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Füllkrug and Emre Can made it a comfortable opening night for the Germans as they bid to win their first European title since 1996.

Group A’s other game is in Cologne this afternoon, where Hungary play Switzerland at 2pm.

Advertisement

Three years ago, Spain and Croatia produced a classic at Euro 2020 - they meet again in Berlin from 5.

And Italy begin their defence of the trophy against Albania in Dortmund at 8.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

McIlroy Remains In Contention At US Open
Advertisement
Munster & Leinster Bid For Places In URC Final
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Advertisement

Recommended

McIlroy Remains In Contention At US Open
Munster & Leinster Bid For Places In URC Final
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Lixnaw Open County Hurling Championship With Victory
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus