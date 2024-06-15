Germany Thump Scotland In Euro 2024 Opener

Scotland were thumped by hosts Germany last night as Julian Nagelsmann side were 5-1 winners in Munich in the opening game of Euro 2024.

Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Füllkrug and Emre Can made it a comfortable opening night for the Germans as they bid to win their first European title since 1996.

Group A’s other game is in Cologne this afternoon, where Hungary play Switzerland at 2pm.

Three years ago, Spain and Croatia produced a classic at Euro 2020 - they meet again in Berlin from 5.

And Italy begin their defence of the trophy against Albania in Dortmund at 8.