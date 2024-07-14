Galway reach All Ireland Final

It'll be Galway versus Armagh in this year's All Ireland Senior Football Final.

Padraic Joyce's men squeezed past Donegal 1-14 to 15 points in their semi final this evening.

Paul Conroy's first half goal proving crucial for the Tribesmen.

They're back in the decider for the first time since 2022.

Meanwhile, New York are back to back All Ireland Junior Football champions.

They got the better of London in the final this afternoon by 13 points to 12.

The Americans were also winners at this stage last year against Kilkenny.