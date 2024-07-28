Advertisement
Sport

Galway or Armagh for All-Ireland honours

Jul 28, 2024

A 2 decade long wait for Sam Maguire will be ended in the All Ireland Football Final this afternoon.

It's 22 years since Armagh tasted national success while it's a year longer for their opponents Galway.

They meet in this year's decider which gets underway at 3:30pm at Croke Park.

Tribesman captain Sean Kelly has been named to start despite missing their semi final win over Donegal.

Armagh have made one change from their semi final win over Kerry with Connaire Mackin named in the half back line.

