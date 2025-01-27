Galway International Rally postponed

The Galway International Rally has been postponed.

It was to take place next weekend.

Press release:

Galway Motor Club, having consulted with Motorsport Ireland, regret to announce the postponement of the 2025 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally which was scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, February 1st and 2nd.

Storm Éowyn has caused significant infrastructural damage along the rally route. Having consulted with Galway Co. Council and utilities providers it is clear that a large number of residents will still be without power and water into next weekend. Priority must be given to workers bringing back crucial services to those living along rally route and the club are acutely aware of not causing additional delays in the restoration of these services.

In addition to this, mobile phone coverage has also been severely impacted in the region which would impact the safe running of the event.

This is not a decision Galway Motor Club has taken lightly, but for the overall welfare of those living in the Headford, Tuam and Monivea areas, it is the right decision. We wish to thank Motorsport Ireland for their support and guidance over the last number of days and we will work closely with them to find an alternative date to run the event later in the year.

We also with to express our gratitude to our sponsors, Corrib Oil, for their understanding and to all stakeholders and volunteers who have worked tirelessly over the last number of months.

Galway Motor Club wish to thank all those who had entered the event and will communicate with all entrants regarding refunds of entry fees in the coming days.