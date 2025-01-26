GAA Explains Kerry/Donegal Postponement

The GAA has given an explanation of the reasoning behind the postponement of today's Allianz Football League Division 1 game between Kerry and Donegal.

That call followed speculation in Donegal on Friday night that the game had already been postponed before it was officially off on Saturday morning.

Fans questioned the decision as Donegal's senior hurlers, ladies footballers and Muff's junior club side all travelled to play this weekend.

GAA Director of Club, Player and Games Administration Feargal McGill says they made the call in the interest of safety.