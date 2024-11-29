Flexachem at Demons tonight

Flexachem KCYMS play in Cork tonight in the Men’s Super League.

They’re at UCC Demons from 8.

Belfast Star have a new head coach, Sean Ingle takes over from Rafi Olmassakian, who stepped down for personal reasons. Ingle previously coached Malahide in Men’s Division One and was most recently with Dublin Raiders. Speaking about his appointment Ingle said: “First and foremost, I’m thrilled to join the team and grateful for the opportunity to be part of one of the most successful and storied clubs in the Men’s Super League. I want to thank Bill and Neal (McCotter) for their trust in appointing me to the role of head coach. It’s an honour to take on this responsibility, and I’m looking forward to building on the foundation laid by Adrian (Fulton) and Rafi. They’ve done an excellent job with the team so far.”

Bill McCotter, Belfast Star President, added: “We wish Rafi and his family well and welcome Sean to the club. Sean is a young, progressive coach who has huge pedigree through his father (Mark Ingle) and has been a student of the game for many years. His philosophy and identity are a perfect match for our club and have great confidence he will be a success this season.”

Ingle was appointed last week and first up for him in the Men's Super League is Maree at the Newforge Sports Complex on Saturday. “We know Maree is a tough opponent with plenty of talent across their roster, including (Jarett) Haines and (Eoin) Rockall at guard, and size and experience in (Bernat) Vanaclocha and (Zvonimir) Cutuk inside. It’s going to be a tough battle, but the team are up for the challenge.

A Cork derby has already kickstarted the week, with Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU edging Energywise Ireland Neptune 78-71 on Thursday, with their American Quashawn Lane hitting 18 points and eight rebounds in the win, while Irish international Adrian O'Sullivan contributed 15 points.