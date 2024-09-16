Fixture details confirmed for Round 2 of Garveys Supervalu SFC

The draw and fixture details have been confirmed for Round 2 of the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship

In the winners round on Saturday, St Kierans will take on St Brendans from 7pm in Austin Stack Park

3 winners round games on Sunday

There is a double header in Austin Stack Park. At 2, East Kerry take on Milltown/Castlemaine while at 4, it's Mid Kerry v Dr Crokes.

Shannon Rangers and Templenoe clash in Fitzgerald Stadium from 3pm

In the losers round on Saturday

Spa take on Na Gaeil in Milltown at 4pm.

Rathmore will take on West Kerry in Austin Stack Park from 5.

Two of the Round 1 losers games on Sunday

Feale Rangers and Kenmare Shamrocks meet at 1 in Fitzgerald Stadium while Killorglin is the venue for South Kerry against Dingle from 1:30.