First Leinster start for Jordie Barrett

Jordie Barrett will start for Leinster for the first time when they face Clermont in the Investec Champions Cup tomorrow evening.

The All-Black has been picked to start at full-back, with Leo Cullen making five changes from last week's win at Bristol.

Liam Turner comes in on the wing while there are starts in the pack for Andrew Porter, Thomas Clarkson and captain Caelan Doris.

Ulster have handed a debut to Ireland 7s international Zac Ward for their trip to Bordeaux tomorrow.

Hooker Rob Herring makes his first start of the campaign with Iain Henderson skippering the team from the second-row on his 50th Champions Cup appearance.

Connacht welcome back their captain Cian Prendergast for Sunday's trip to Perpignan in the Challenge Cup.

Summer recruit Adam McBurney will make his debut if he comes off the bench.