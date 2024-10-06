The final meeting of the year at Killarney begins today.

There’s an all-jumps card from 1.40.

Charles Coakley, who trains just outside the town, can win the Torc Waterfall Handicap Chase at 4 o’clock with Itsalonglongroad.

The horse, already a four-time winner, was last successful at Ballinrobe just three weeks’ ago.

The going at Killarney is good.

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is the big race of the day in Paris this afternoon.

Aidan O'Brien is looking for his third win in the prestigious race and sends Continuous and Los Angeles in this year's renewal.

His son Joseph also saddles a horse in the race with Al Riffa.

That one goes to post at 20 past 3 Irish time while there's also racing in Tipperary.

The first of the 8 racecard goes to post at 20 past 1.