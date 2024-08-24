Advertisement
Sport

Final Day Of Killarney August Racing Festival

Aug 24, 2024 12:28 By radiokerrysport
Final Day Of Killarney August Racing Festival
First race of the day, The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Nursery Handicap, at the Killarney Racecourse August Festival, Friday evening race meeting, at Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Share this article

It's the final day of the Killarney August Racing Festival with an eight race card getting underway at 1.55.

The going today is good (Good to Yielding in places.

We'll have live commentary and betting shows throughout the afternoon on Radio Kerry Saturday Sport.

Advertisement

There are two Group 2 races at the Curragh this afternoon - the Futurity Stakes and the Debutante Stakes.

The first race is off there at 1.45 and the going is Good to Yielding.

Over at York, the Ebor Handicap is the feature at 3.35.

Advertisement

The first race there is at 1.50 and it's Good to Firm (Good in places).

Elsewhere

Goodwood, 1.30 - good to soft, soft in places

Advertisement

Newmarket 1.40 - good to soft

Cartmel 2.15 - soft, heavy in places

Redcar 4.58 - good to firm, good in places

Advertisement

Windsor 5.15 - good

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

O'Donovan Rowing For World Title In Canada
Advertisement
Kerry Away To Cork In MCU Cricket
Ireland To Face Portugal In FIBA Basketball Play-Off
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry research projects to benefit from nature and conservation funding
Kelly pledged to progress stalled EU-Australia trade deal
O'Donovan Rowing For World Title In Canada
Kerry Away To Cork In MCU Cricket
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus