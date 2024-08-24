Final Day Of Killarney August Racing Festival

It's the final day of the Killarney August Racing Festival with an eight race card getting underway at 1.55.
The going today is good (Good to Yielding in places.
We'll have live commentary and betting shows throughout the afternoon on Radio Kerry Saturday Sport.
There are two Group 2 races at the Curragh this afternoon - the Futurity Stakes and the Debutante Stakes.
The first race is off there at 1.45 and the going is Good to Yielding.
Over at York, the Ebor Handicap is the feature at 3.35.
The first race there is at 1.50 and it's Good to Firm (Good in places).
Elsewhere
Goodwood, 1.30 - good to soft, soft in places
Newmarket 1.40 - good to soft
Cartmel 2.15 - soft, heavy in places
Redcar 4.58 - good to firm, good in places
Windsor 5.15 - good