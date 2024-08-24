Final Day Of Killarney August Racing Festival

It's the final day of the Killarney August Racing Festival with an eight race card getting underway at 1.55.

The going today is good (Good to Yielding in places.

We'll have live commentary and betting shows throughout the afternoon on Radio Kerry Saturday Sport.

Advertisement

There are two Group 2 races at the Curragh this afternoon - the Futurity Stakes and the Debutante Stakes.

The first race is off there at 1.45 and the going is Good to Yielding.

Over at York, the Ebor Handicap is the feature at 3.35.

Advertisement

The first race there is at 1.50 and it's Good to Firm (Good in places).

Elsewhere

Goodwood, 1.30 - good to soft, soft in places

Advertisement

Newmarket 1.40 - good to soft

Cartmel 2.15 - soft, heavy in places

Redcar 4.58 - good to firm, good in places

Advertisement

Windsor 5.15 - good