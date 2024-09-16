It's fight week for the Kingdom Warrior who takes on the biggest challenge of his career to date this Friday night.

Cronin will face off with 2021 Olympian and undefeated professional boxer Emmet Brennan for the BUI Celtic Super Middleweight Title in the 3Arena.

This fight is being publicised as one of the biggest all Irish fights in many years with the winner being pushed onto the world scene.

Brennan has kept his confidence no secret as he has stated over the past few weeks that he will get the Kerry fighter out of there inside the distance.

The Kingdom Warrior who hasn't given away too much over the past few weeks has come out this morning with a very confident social media post where he states he has "never felt as good heading into fight week" and that it's time for him to do his talking Friday night and bring the BUI Celtic Super Middleweight Belt back to the Kingdom!

The fight will take place in the 3Arena, Dublin this coming Friday (September 20th). The card will be headlined by rising star Callum Walsh and promoted by 360 promotions tom Loeffler and UFC's Dana White. Both fighters will need to make the 168lb weight limit Thursday morning with a ceremonial weigh ins open to the public will take place at 6pm Thursday evening, venue tbc.

The fight night will be aired live on UFC Fight Pass.