Advertisement
Sport

England & Holland Complete Euro 2024 Semi-Final Line-Up

Jul 7, 2024 12:41 By radiokerrysport
England & Holland Complete Euro 2024 Semi-Final Line-Up
Share this article

England put their penalty ghosts behind them by booking their place in the Euro 2024 semi finals.

Bukayo Saka - who missed from the spot against Italy in the final three years ago - converted this time around.

Earlier, the Arsenal forward had scored the equaliser in the match, which ended 1-all after extra time in Dusseldorf.

Advertisement

The Netherlands stand in their way of another final appearance after a 2-1 win over Turkey.

The first semi-final between France and Spain will be played on Tuesday with England against The Netherlands on Wednesday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Advertisement
Dublin Ladies Toppled By Galway In All-Ireland Quarter-Final
Limerick Face Cork In Semi-Final As Drive-For-5 Continues
Advertisement

Recommended

MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum appoints development officer
Kerry County Council proposing to close road for Tri Kingdom Come triathlon
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Dublin Ladies Toppled By Galway In All-Ireland Quarter-Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus