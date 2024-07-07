England & Holland Complete Euro 2024 Semi-Final Line-Up

England put their penalty ghosts behind them by booking their place in the Euro 2024 semi finals.

Bukayo Saka - who missed from the spot against Italy in the final three years ago - converted this time around.

Earlier, the Arsenal forward had scored the equaliser in the match, which ended 1-all after extra time in Dusseldorf.

The Netherlands stand in their way of another final appearance after a 2-1 win over Turkey.

The first semi-final between France and Spain will be played on Tuesday with England against The Netherlands on Wednesday.