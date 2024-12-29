Elliott scoops 100th Grade One win

The final day of the Christmas Festival at Leopardstown has come to a close this afternoon.

The big race of the day, the Neville Hotels Hurdle was won easily by Brighterdaysahead.

Trainer Gordon Elliott took the win to give him a 100th Grade One victory of his career.

The Plusvital Flat Race was the final bit of action from South Dublin and it was won by Declan Queally's Carrigmoornaspruce.

There was also racing at Limerick today with the final race of the day, the RAYN Safety & Security Handicap Hurdle won by Knockbrack Rambler for trainer Brendan Walsh