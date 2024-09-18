Easterby Named Interim Head Coach

Simon Easterby is to become the interim head coach of Ireland from December 1st, as Andy Farrell assumes the leadership of the British and Irish Lions.

Easterby will guide Ireland through next year's Six Nations and the 2025 Summer Tour.

He will reveal his latest Emerging Ireland squad this morning.

Advertisement

The tour of South Africa will be viewed as a shop window for next year’s Six Nations.

The likes of Jack Crowley, Calvin Nash, Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast were Emerging Ireland players two years ago before becoming full internationals.