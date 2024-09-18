Advertisement
Easterby Named Interim Head Coach

Sep 18, 2024 11:49 By radiokerrynews
Easterby Named Interim Head Coach
Simon Easterby is to become the interim head coach of Ireland from December 1st, as Andy Farrell assumes the leadership of the British and Irish Lions.

Easterby will guide Ireland through next year's Six Nations and the 2025 Summer Tour.

He will reveal his latest Emerging Ireland squad this morning.

The tour of South Africa will be viewed as a shop window for next year’s Six Nations.

The likes of Jack Crowley, Calvin Nash, Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast were Emerging Ireland players two years ago before becoming full internationals.

