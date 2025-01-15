Advertisement
Sport

Earls Backs Munster To Overcome The Odds Against Premiership Champions

Jan 15, 2025 12:57 By brendan
Jan 15, 2025 12:57 By brendan
Interim Munster boss Ian Costello says 'there isn't any timeline' on their ongoing search for a new head coach.

He's been combining his role as the province's Head of Rugby Operations with coaching the team since Graham Rowntree's departure in late October.

Munster can secure passage to the knockout stages of the Investec Champions Cup with a win at Premiership champions Northampton on Saturday.

Club legend Keith Earls was impressed by how they dug in to beat Saracens last weekend:

Munster take on Northampton this Saturday

