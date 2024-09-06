Dunlevy goes in search third medal

PARALYMPICS

Katie-George Dunlevy goes in search of her third medal at the Paris Paralympics today.

Once again with Linda Kelly as pilot, she’ll look to retain her gold medal in the Women’s B Individual Road Race.

Josephine Healion is also in today’s race, with pilot Eve McCrystal.

Damien Vereker and pilot Mitchell McLaughlin are in the Men’s B Individual Road Race.

Ronan Grimes competes in the C4-to-C5 road race.

In the pool this morning, Barry McClements is in the first of two heats for the Men’s 100-metre Butterfly S-9.

And just before 10am on the Stade de France track, Castledermot’s Aaron Shorten competes in the Men’s 15-hundred metres T-20 final.