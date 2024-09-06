Advertisement
Sport

Dunlevy goes in search third medal

Sep 6, 2024 07:44 By radiokerrynews
Dunlevy goes in search third medal
Share this article

PARALYMPICS

Katie-George Dunlevy goes in search of her third medal at the Paris Paralympics today.

Once again with Linda Kelly as pilot, she’ll look to retain her gold medal in the Women’s B Individual Road Race.

Advertisement

Josephine Healion is also in today’s race, with pilot Eve McCrystal.

=

Damien Vereker and pilot Mitchell McLaughlin are in the Men’s B Individual Road Race.

Advertisement

=

Ronan Grimes competes in the C4-to-C5 road race.

=====

Advertisement

In the pool this morning, Barry McClements is in the first of two heats for the Men’s 100-metre Butterfly S-9.

=

And just before 10am on the Stade de France track, Castledermot’s Aaron Shorten competes in the Men’s 15-hundred metres T-20 final.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

O'Connor to remain at the helm
Advertisement
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

O'Connor to remain at the helm
Season of Creation Webinar September 12th
Over 370 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council in first seven months of 2024
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus